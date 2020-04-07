Louisiana police use eerie siren from ‘The Purge’ to signal coronavirus curfew

ACADIA PARISH, La. (WFLA) – The local police station in Acadia Parish, Louisiana, appears to have unintentionally frightened members of the community by sounding a curfew alarm identical to the one used in the horror film “The Purge” and its sequels.

Acadia Parish is currently under a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in which citizens are not to leave their homes. If they do, they could receive a citation. To start the curfew, patrol cars reportedly drove around the parish sounding an alarm that is eerily familiar, if not identical, to the one used in the movies.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard told local news station KATC that the department received mixed reactions from the public about the siren. He said he had no idea the sound was associated with the movie and doesn’t plan to use any type of siren moving forward.

“The Purge” is a popular horror film franchise featuring an American government that sanctions yearly “purges,” blocks of time when all crime, including murder and rape, is legal. This clip features the siren:

