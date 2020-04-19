Louisiana hospital plays ‘Lean On Me’ every time a coronavirus patient is discharged

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — At Lafayette General Health Hospitals, they are celebrating every recovery from COVID-19 in a special way.
According to Patricia Thompson, Director of Communications, when a COVID-19 patient is discharged from the hospital, they play “Lean On Me” by Bill Withers over the hospital loudspeakers.
“It’s such a good song. When it plays, it cues staff to meet the patient in the lobby to celebrate with them as they are wheeled away,” Thompson says.
The first verse and chorus of “Lean On Me” goes like this:
Sometimes in our lives we all have pain
We all have sorrow
But if we are wise
We know that there’s always tomorrow
Lean on me, when you’re not strong
And I’ll be your friend
I’ll help you carry on
For it won’t be long
‘Til I’m gonna need
Somebody to lean on
Singer and songwriter Bill Withers died March 30, 2020 following heart complications. He was 81-years-old.
