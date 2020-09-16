Lottery ticket worth $30K sold in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A winning ticket for the Tuesday night drawing of the Take 5 was sold at a Cumberland Farms in Schenectady.

The winning numbers were 05-13-27-34-36. According to the New York State Lottery, the ticket, which was sold at 1269 Highbridge Road in Schenectady and is worth $30,265.50

LATEST STORIES