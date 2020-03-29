Lost your job due to COVID-19? Here’s how to apply for unemployment

A State of Michigan Unemployment Agency office is seen in Cadillac Place that is currently closed because of coronavirus, COVID-19, in Detroit, Michigan on March 26, 2020. – President Donald Trump, keen for an early lifting of economically costly social distancing measures against the coronavirus, said he would propose dividing the United States by risk levels. In a letter to state governors released by the White House, Trump said that better testing now allows the mapping of virus threat on a local level. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Millions of Americans are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. Experts say it’s essential to act quickly and apply for unemployment benefits to protect your financial future.

Because filing for unemployment differs by state, you can go to Career One Stop—sponsored by the Department of Labor—to get moving in the right direction. You can find “File for unemployment benefits” under “COVID-19 unemployment insurance info.” After selecting your state from the drop-down menu, you’ll get the links you need to file your claim.

You’ll likely also need:

Personal info: social security number, date of birth, address, phone number, email, and driver’s license number

Addresses of your former employer(s)

Work dates with your previous employer(s)

Reasons you’re no longer employed

Some states will ask for information about dependents

In most cases, you’ll start receiving benefits within three to six weeks. Payments may be issued by debit card or direct deposit to your bank account.

The coronavirus relief package extends the compensation you’re eligible for. Once you’re receiving unemployment, you’ll qualify for $600 extra per week in emergency federal compensation through July 31.

The $600 payments are added to what you’re receiving from the state, says NBC News.

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the unemployment benefits are worth about $260 billion. The new benefits should come alongside direct cash payments to individuals, according to NBC.

