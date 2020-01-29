Looking to escape? Here’s a list of top travel destinations for February

U.S. (NEWS10) — Mid-winter travel time is here according to TripAdvisor’s February Travel Survey.

The survey found that in the month of February with the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day, and Presidents’ Day all happening, it is predicted to be a busy month for travel. TripAdvisor reportedly surveyed more than 2,200 people and found that 62 percent have plans to travel which is up 8 percent from 2019.

Both Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day offer long weekend opportunities to travel which is part of the reason why 33 percent of respondents said they plan to travel during the holiday weekend, 27 percent taking a romantic trip, which is an increase of 15 percent from 2019.

Based on the survey results, the top February travel activities include:

Sharing a romantic meal at a restaurant Shopping Visiting a museum Touring a landmark or attraction Staying at a romantic hotel or resort

How people plan on getting to their travel destinations is just as important as where they are going. According to TripAdvisor, 47 percent of respondents are planning to fly to their February destinations. If you are planning on flying, TripAdvisor has offered a list of low airfares to some of the most popular U.S. destinations including:

Las Vegas – fly roundtrip for $247 Orlando – fly roundtrip for $246 Fort Lauderdale – fly roundtrip for $240 Fort Myers – fly roundtrip for $262 Miami – fly roundtrip for $282 Phoenix – fly roundtrip for $250 Tampa – fly roundtrip for $221 Honolulu – fly roundtrip for $530 Los Angeles – fly roundtrip for $234 New York City – fly roundtrip for $270

TripAdvisor says these prices are based on the monthly average of U.S. national domestic roundtrip economy fares per person.