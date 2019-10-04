Looking back: Snowstorm rocks Capital Region on Oct. 4, 1987

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 32 years ago, the earliest snowstorm in recorded history hit the Capital Region. The unrelenting storm laying more than 6 inches of snow across the region. It was record-breaking — the earliest measurable snow in the Capital Region.

The unsuspecting residents dealing with slippery roads and snow-covered trees instead of changing and falling leaves. The snow cracking tree limbs and sending powerlines into the streets.

Some 200,000 people lost power and people were sliding all over the slick roads. One 74-year-old man lost his life in a weather-related crash in Saratoga County.

The Governor at the time, Mario Cuomo, declared Albany, Columbia, Rensselaer, Dutchess, Greene and Montgomery counties as disaster areas.