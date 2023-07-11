ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After 17 years with WTEN and more than 24 years in News Anya Tucker is moving on to a new career. The journalist writing her own Breaking News Alert saying, “I’m not going to “bury the lead”, as they say in the News Biz, so here it goes! I am moving on to a new career outside of News. But before I go, I’d like to express how proud I am to have enjoyed a such long and exciting run.” Anya said she wishes to thank the thousands of individuals she has spoken with during her career.

“I’ll be forever grateful to the people of the Capital Region and Lansing, Michigan (WLNS) who shared their experiences, concerns and stories with me over my 24-year-long career. I’ve enjoyed a thrilling ride covering national stories such as hurricanes Katrina and Rita and local ones like the search for missing Jaliek Rainwalker. There were countless exciting court and crime stories, pandemic stories, and perhaps my favorite: the story of Ollie, a sweet blind and deaf cow and his “seeing eye cow” Sunny.”

The Emmy and Regional Edward R. Murrow award-winning reporter is best known for her intimate style of storytelling and a gentle approach when it came to victims of crime, as well as their loved ones. She is highly respected by her peers, including reporters and photographers with competing media outlets. During her 17 years in the Capital Region Anya fell in love with her husband Oliver and they have 2 boys, ages 13 and 12. Her family has remained her greatest love.

“Thank you to all my colleagues and the friends who I have met along the way and whom I truly cherish,” said Anya. “There was the kindness shown to me when I first arrived in Albany by folks like Elisa Streeter, Steve Caporizzo, Jamie Seh, Terry Cavanaugh, and many others. There are my colleagues and friends Ken Rader, Ric Easton, Trishna Begam, John Gray, Lydia Kulbida, Ryan Mott, and David Rush. There are really too many people to count and my apologies if I’m missing anyone. How lucky am I to have so many incredible people in my orbit?!” Anya said her reason for leaving WTEN was to seek out new challenges.

“As for where I’m going, I have accepted a communications position with New York State. Change is what I was seeking, and I feel the folks there are wonderful and I’ll be putting my skills to good use for the people of this great state. I am staying on at WTEN for a few, so I’ll see you on tv for a bit longer. After that, please feel free to say hi and chat with me at the local supermarket or Boy Scouts gathering. You all know how much I love a great conversation…”

On the news of Anya’s departure, News Director Ryan Mott said “Anya’s work ethic and drive are a testament to the craft and the industry. She will be missed, and we wish her well on this new path.”