Longtime Lake George firefighter gets fire truck farewell to new home

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dennis Galloway has made a lot of friends over the years, between his decades as a Lake George volunteer firefighter and his work in the Lake George Rotary.

Smiling faces from all over came to the Warren Center nursing home on Thursday to wish Galloway well, as he headed off for a new home befitting of around 70 years of influence at the Lake George Volunteer Fire Department.

Galloway was greeted by an escort of fire trucks from the department, there to see him off to the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York Fireman’s Home in Hudson Valley.

The facility is an assisted living space especially for retired firefighters.

Also seeing him off were members of the Lake George Rotary, where he was instrumental in building the veterans memorial off Northway Exit 21.

Some present on Thursday recounted meeting Galloway at that very memorial, seeing him tend flowers and keep the site by the Lake George park-and-ride lot pristine.