BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A well attended walkout for a well known officer. After 25 years of service, one of Bethlehem’s finest is retiring from the town’s police department.

“I started in this building when I was 20-years old and other than a year at the Sheriff’s Office, my whole life has been public service starting with the volunteer fire company when I was 16,” says Commander Adam Hornick.

Hornick rose through the ranks of the town’s police department throughout his career. From patrol officer to detective and then commander. During his time on the force in Bethlehem, his work took him to several states and over 30 counties in New York State. In 2019, Hornick, along with the Albany county district attorney, took a trip to Colorado to observe how legal cannabis was working in that state.

His most recent feat happened this January when he helped solve a 40-year old cold case. “When I started working on that years ago, I really thought the idea would be to get it in a place where the next person would solve it,” Hornick says, “I’m never going to be here forever. Even though it’s been 25 plus years. Just to get in place for the next person.. but to see it advance and the changes in technology and the changes in law enforcement has really just been amazing and I’m so honored to see that and glad to be able to steer the ship for that case.”

Hornick’s chief, Gina Cocchiara, says his departure from the department will leave an unfillable void, “Adam is irreplaceable. You don’t say that too many times. Most time when people leave you can replace them with someone else. Adam is a unique individual and he has brought a lot of things to this department that are unsurpassed.”

As far as what his plans are for a life after public service, he says with a smile, “I’m still working on that. I’m not retiring, obviously I’m going to find another job. I’m hoping to have another career and move on. I think I have a lot of skills that would be useful moving forward. So now it’s just narrowing down what I want to be doing.”