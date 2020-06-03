Longtime Albany barber happy to return to work under Phase 2



Phase 2 means the return of many salons and barber shops.

It’s good news for a longtime barber in Albany who had been in business for more than 50 years, up until the pandemic.

News10 was there as he made his return to his booth for the first time in months.

Harry Garelick’s passion for cutting hair began in the Navy.

“I didn’t belive in taking my clippers and running them up the side. That’s why they liked me. I didn’t scalp them.”

No scalping.

But Harry always offered tight cuts in the city of Albany.

It was a bug that bit him and did’t let go for more than 50 years.

But then another bug crept up: the coronavirus.

Shutting down the shop on Central Ave where Harry had been working.

It was a tough time for the 78 year old who had always refused to lay down his shears and retire.

“When you are away from the people you like, I don’t mean that I don’t like my family. But, after a while you want to get back to reality,” said Harry.

And reality returned today for Harry and others in his business with Phase 2:

The Upsate Regions allowing salons and barbershops to re-open.

Harry’s loyal customers who have waited months for a trim have returned to his shop too.

But, there are changes with new rules and protocol.

The aprons are disposable.

Chairs must be sanitized between sittings and everyone must wear masks- including clients.

One thing that hasn’t changed: The chats and conversations.

But, at 78 years of age is Harry concerned for his own safety?

He says he first checked with his doctor who says he is in excellent health.

Harry says he also made sure to get tested for COVID19 and it came back negative.

“And I feel good.”

And Harry says the work is what’s keeping this barber clipping along.

“Its good for the mind and I can’t sit home and watch tv. I have to move and my family understands that.”