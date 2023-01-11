ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An internationally-acclaimed Grateful Dead tribute band will be making its way to the Palace Theater for two shows on March 10 and 11. Dark Star Orchestra has performed for over 20 years and over 3,000 shows, playing at festivals throughout the U.S., and even in Jamaica during the winter times.

“For us, it’s a chance to recreate some of the magic that was created for us over the years,” said keyboardist and vocalist Rob Barraco. “We offer a sort of a historical perspective at what it might have been like to go to a show in 1985, 1978, or whenever. Even for Deadheads who can say they’ve been to a hundred shows in the 90s, we offer something they never got to see live.”

The band has featured guest performances from six original Grateful Dead members Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay, Vince Welnick, and Tom Constanten, and even toured with longtime Dead soundman, Dan Healy. Other notable guests include included Mike Gordon and Jon Fishman of Phish, Keller Williams, Warren Haynes, and more.

Tickets for the shows go on sale January 13 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. If you order your tickets in advance, the cost is $45. Tickets purchased the day of the show are $49.50.