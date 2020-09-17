Long serving Cohoes Fire Captain retires

News
Posted: / Updated:

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A long serving Cohoes Fire Captain has retired after over 30 years on the job. Captain James Fennen completed his final shift at 7 a.m. on Thursday September 17.

Captain Fennen became an “Official Junior Firefighter” in his teens and spent his supper break working at Central Avenue Fire Station.

He officially became a firefighter in December 1989 and was promoted to Captain in 1996. Captain Fennen also served as a firefighter in the Air National Guard for 22 years, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant.

In a statement, the Cohoes Firefighters’ Union said:

“Captain James Fennen is truly irreplaceable. We look forward to celebrating his legacy with a final walkout and would be honored if members of the press would be there to document the occasion.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report