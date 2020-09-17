Long serving Cohoes Fire Captain retires

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A long serving Cohoes Fire Captain has retired after over 30 years on the job. Captain James Fennen completed his final shift at 7 a.m. on Thursday September 17.

Captain Fennen became an “Official Junior Firefighter” in his teens and spent his supper break working at Central Avenue Fire Station.



He officially became a firefighter in December 1989 and was promoted to Captain in 1996. Captain Fennen also served as a firefighter in the Air National Guard for 22 years, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant.

In a statement, the Cohoes Firefighters’ Union said:

“Captain James Fennen is truly irreplaceable. We look forward to celebrating his legacy with a final walkout and would be honored if members of the press would be there to document the occasion.”

