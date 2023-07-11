LONG LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Long Lake, along with all of Hamilton County, is under a State of Emergency after heavy rains caused massive flooding, destroying homes, bridges, and roads. The spillway dam on Jennings Park Pond to Long Lake broke overnight and forced emergency evacuations around the area.

Homes and power lines are still submerged in water. Route 28N from Long Lake to Newcomb is still closed in both directions after roads were destroyed.

Aubriana Brown is a student at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry; she was in Newcomb with her class to visit their campus at Huntington Forest.

“We’ve been up here for like two days now, and last night the flooding happened. So, it kind of messed us up a little bit,” Brown said.

Now the class can no longer get back home using their normal route.

“We wanna go home tomorrow; that’s our plan. But unfortunately, we have to go that way to go home because we’re going down to Syracuse, and it will be a lot longer to go that way,” Brown said. “So we’re trying to figure out a way to get around it. But we are not sure how that is going to work yet.”

Michael Dumaw has been trying to drive back home to Long Lake for at least three hours.

“Trying to get to my cottage,” he said. “I’ve been working over on the other side of Minerva. And everywhere I seem to go, the roads are closed or flooded.”

Town Supervisor Clay Arsenault declared a State of Emergency for Long Lake at 5 a.m. this morning, and town officials say it will remain in effect until further notice.

News10 reached out to the Town Supervisor, who shared the following:

“The outpouring of support from people across the state means the world to us. There is nothing this community cannot overcome”

For now, all non-essential travel is prohibited.