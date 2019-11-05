Long Island HS football coach suspended one game for “lopsided” win

NORTH MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York high school football coach has been suspended because his Long Island team won by too much.

Plainedge Red Devils coach Robert Shaver received a one-game suspension after a committee in Nassau County found he could’ve avoided an outsized win against the South Side Cyclones if starting players had been pulled as the 4th quarter began.

The final score was 61-13; a margin over 42 points triggers a review under Nassau County’s “lopsided scores policy.”

The district Superintendent shared a message in which he said the team’s coach was “done wrong.”

“The rule is not in place anywhere else in New York, not in Suffolk County, why in Nassau County? Connecticut tried it and realized it was a failed model and eliminated the rule,” said Plainedge Supt. Dr. Edward Salina in a letter.

It’s common to handle such lopsided wins by running out the clock or stopping play.