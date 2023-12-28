SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Two weeks before Christmas, the front door of Lola Saratoga was smashed in by two male suspects who then stole over $130,000 worth of inventory. Security footage showed those suspects bashing display cases and stealing the designer bags in less than two minutes.

The crime shocked Saratoga’s business community. “I myself own a business a few blocks away. To hear something like this happen in my hometown… there’s no words to describe it,” said Hostess of Ladies for Lola, Amanda Pierce.

As a friend of the store, Amanda Pierce wanted to help. Pierce connected with 35 other local businesses for an event called Ladies for Lola. A booming atmosphere welcomed guests inside to shop and enter raffles.

Owner, Megan Druckman, says even after losing 90% of inventory during the busy holiday season, her team of 12 employees kept going. “We started ordering more inventory, we did our best to work with local consigners to get any additional goods.

“We have a series of giveaways from local community businesses and community members who wanted to show their support. The response from the community was really overwhelming,” described Druckman.

Customers came in with gift cards bought just after the robbery to make some end-of-the-year purchases. Pierce says the community is staying positive after a scary situation. “Maybe we make this, like a yearly shopping extravaganza? But we’ll see.”