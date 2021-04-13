Locals not concerned of low risk side effect of J&J vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pausing its use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after rare blood clotting cases emerged.

“I’m not that concerned because it said 6.8 million have gotten it and only 6 … cases have had this rare blood disease,” said Delmar resident Briana McGlynn.

McGlynn recently received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The disorder was found in women between the ages 18 and 48 developing the illness within three weeks of receiving the vaccine.

One woman died and a second is hospitalized and in critical condition.

“Based on those numbers, 6.8 [million cases] to six [cases] … seems like a very low chance that anything bad is going to happen,” McGlynn said.

Other women also said the low risk for the disorder doesn’t cause alarm.

“It seems pretty safe to get people vaccinated. I know some people who are disappointed that their appointments got cancelled,” said Albany resident Liz Holdsworth.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are still on the rise.

“Everyone just has to decide for themselves whether it’s the risk of the vaccine versus the risk of catching COVID,” said Albany resident Anna Matenzon.

“[Health officials are] airing on the side of caution, which is obviously the right thing to do,” said Sheriff Craig Apple.

Apple and his deputies administered doses of the J&J vaccine to inmates and some of Albany’s homeless population. He said the negative publicity may mean reeducating people on why the vaccine is important.

“Hopefully we can convince people to take the shot and reach that herd immunity that everyone’s been preaching,” Apple said.

Ultimately, the sheriff said this bump-in-the-road won’t outshine the overall good the vaccine has done.

“When you see that mom or dad or grandpa or grandma get the shot for the second time and they can see their grandkids that they haven’t seen, that’s kind of cool,” Apple said.