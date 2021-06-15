Locally-produced documentary picked up by PBS, streaming services

Charles Evans Hughes is shown in a trailer for “My Native Air: Charles Evans Hughes and the Adirondacks.”

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A locally-produced documentary on the life of Glens Falls resident and former state governor Charles Evans Hughes is set to be brought to a bigger audience.

“My Native Air: Charles Evans Hughes and the Adirondacks” is set to air on Mountain Lake PBS at 10 p.m. June 21, and will be paired with an interview with Maury Thompson, the film’s creator, writer and co-director, and an enthusiast for Glens Falls regional history.

It’s then set to release on Amazon this summer.

Produced by Snarky Aardvark Films and released by MDT Publishing, the documentary focuses on Hughes’ life, which includes a run as New York governor from 1907-1910, followed by a span serving as a U.S. Supreme Court associate justice and a run for president on the Republican ticket, which he narrowly lost to President Woodrow Wilson.

It also focuses on Hughes’ local connections, which include ties to city icons like The Hyde Collection museum and Crandall Public Library.

The film was originally intended to be shown at the Charles R. Wood Theater, but COVID-19 dashed those plans.

The film has been available digitally through Snarky Aardvark, and private screenings can be scheduled as well.