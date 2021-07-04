Local WWII veteran turns 100-years-old

GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local WWII veteran and artist, Stanley Maltzman, turned 100-years-old on the 4th of July! Friends and his family including his great, great children gathered Sunday afternoon to celebrate!

Stanley Maltzman blew out his birthday candles as he reflected back a century of life. Stanley shared his memories while aboard the USS Centaurus (AKA-17). He was a Signalman First Class. He remembers those days like it was yesterday. “It’s not hard to forget,” said Stanley.

Friends and family call Stanley an inspiration and a leader. “He’s a really special man, he really, really is. He has the kindest, dearest soul,” said Stanley’s caretaker Joyce. “He builds the road for other people to walk on that road,” said Stanley’s friend Jerry Josephberg.

“He has been my father, a teacher, a mentor, and a friend and that’s very fortunate to get all of those things in one person,” said Susan Story, Stanley’s daughter. Stanley inspired Susan to become an artist. Stanley is a professional artist, an instructor and author of two books. His work has been featured across the country, including in the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Carnegie Museum of Natural History. His passion for art grew over the decades.

To this day, you’ll see Stanley with a pencil or paintbrush in his hand. “His favorite time is to go out in the studio and he picks up a pencil or a piece of pastel, and he works on his art. That’s what gives him his peace,” says Joyce.

Stanley’s birthday party was held at the Greenville Arms Art Studios, it’s where he taught his art workshops for many years. The vet says today was special birthday and hopes to celebrate many more years. Happy Birthday, Stanley!