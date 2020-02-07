Local WWII vet who fought on D-Day passes away at 95

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — George Bakun, who stormed the beaches of Normandy 75 years ago during World War II and came back home to live a long and fulfilled life, has passed away. He was 95 years old.

Bakun was one of the 150 thousand servicemen who fought alongside allied soldiers on D-Day. He was part of the 299th Combat Engineering Battalion.

“I was proud I was able to do it. I made my daddy so happy,” said Bakun during an interview with News10’s Louis Finley on June 5, 2019. It was part of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

George passed away peacefully on Monday February 3, 2020. A wake is scheduled for Monday February 10 between 4:00pm and 8:00pm at Parker Brothers Funeral Home on 2013 Broadway in Watervliet. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday February 11, 9:00am at the same funeral home.