Local WWII vet who fought on D-Day passes away at 95

News
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — George Bakun, who stormed the beaches of Normandy 75 years ago during World War II and came back home to live a long and fulfilled life, has passed away. He was 95 years old.

Bakun was one of the 150 thousand servicemen who fought alongside allied soldiers on D-Day. He was part of the 299th Combat Engineering Battalion.

“I was proud I was able to do it. I made my daddy so happy,” said Bakun during an interview with News10’s Louis Finley on June 5, 2019. It was part of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

George passed away peacefully on Monday February 3, 2020. A wake is scheduled for Monday February 10 between 4:00pm and 8:00pm at Parker Brothers Funeral Home on 2013 Broadway in Watervliet. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday February 11, 9:00am at the same funeral home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play