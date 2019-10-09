Local WWII hero, Medal of Honor recipient passes away

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A local man who was one of three living World War II Medal of Honor recipients has died.

Michael Joyce, Front ‘n’ Center Photography

Sources are telling NEWS10 Sgt. Francis S. Currey, from Selkirk passed away at 94-years-old Tuesday morning.

Currey earned his medal for his actions during World War II’s Battle of the Bulge in Belgium.

During the battle, he repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire during an early morning German Tank advancement.

During an attack, Currey rescued five Americans who were pinned by German tank rounds. Currey, a rifleman, fired a bazooka, knocked out the tank and shot three Germans before risking his life to save the trapped troops, his 1945 medal citation stated.

Sgt. Currey’s bravery was said to have helped win the decisive battle and shorten the war. He was awarded the silver medal for his actions and later the Medal of Honor.

In 1988, his image was used to create the GI Joe soldier Medal of Honor action figure.

Born in the Catskills, Currey was New York State’s last WWII Medal of Honor recipient.

The causes of his death or service arrangements are unknown at this time, NEWS10 will continue to update this story as information becomes available.