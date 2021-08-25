Local woman’s journey home from Afghanistan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Back on US soil—after evacuating Afghanistan, 5 planes carrying passengers sat at a standstill at the Dulles Airport for hours.



“We are not being allowed off the airplane. It’s restricted due to customs. The pilot everyone is going crazy, explained Faziya Nadia.



Nadia, a US citizen who lives in the Capital Region told News 10 that her flight had more than 300 people with 100 of them being children. They were stuck in the cabin for hours with no food or water. She said some felt ill. Passengers were given no timeline on when border patrol would be able to process them.



“There are only 72 U.S. citizens and some green card holders,” said Nadia. “The rest of them are refugees.”



It’s been a long journey for Nadia and 13 members of her family as they traveled to three different countries before making it back to the U.S. They arrived at Dulles airport at 10 o’clock this morning and did not get off the plane until around 7 o’clock at night.



Now that she’s finally off the plane, her travels aren’t over just yet. Nadia plans on renting a car and driving back up to the Capital Region tonight.