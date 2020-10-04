Local woman turns 103-years-old

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Genevieve Freer turned 103-years-old. Genevieve was surprised when she got out of the car to see her friends and family celebrate her birthday with her at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Schenectady. She has been a member at the parish since 1955.

Genevieve was born in 1917, the same year John F. Kennedy was born. Genevieve has a great memory, she enjoys sharing stories. She remembers the days when bread was nine cents, and a gallon of gas was 22 cents.

“I can remember the wars…the first war, and when World War II came on, I came home from church and I turned the radio on…we had radios then. I couldn’t believe it, I remember they said we’ve been attacked…,” says Genevieve.

She lived during two pandemics, the Spanish Flu and Covid-19. Originally, the family had plans to go out to eat on Saturday, but they’re playing it safe because of coronavirus. Instead, they’re having a scallop dinner at a friend’s house and pineapple turnover cake for dessert! During these last few months, Genevieve has been spending a lot of time at home. “I haven’t been able to do much, but all I can do is say my prayers and talk on the phone,” says Genevieve.

Genevieve lost both her parents before she turned 18-years-old. She says she has learned a lot over the decades. In her 103 years of living, she says the best tip is to enjoy life one day at a time, and to never give up. Happy birthday Genevieve!