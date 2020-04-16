Local woman sews masks for those in need

PETERSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following orders from governor Cuomo, starting friday everyone in the state is required to wear a mask or covering in public when they’re not capable of social distancing.

Many are still looking for them and one woman is making a difference one mask at a time.

Bea Masterson, a Petersburg resident, makes walker caddy’s for seniors and veterans. Shortly after accepting a request from a friend, it turned into masks for those in need.

After finding the right pattern on how-to, one mask quickly turned into over 500. She uses a cotton fabric, cuts 2 pieces of 6×9 material, sews in elastic for the ears, leaves an opening, turns them inside out, irons the seams, throws pleats in and lastly sews a french seam over the front for finishing touches.

Photo Courtesy: Bea Masterson

They’re also washer and dryer friendly.

“You wear one, one day, you come home and take them off and if you have to go out the next day for whatever reason you can’t put it back on again, it could be contaminated,” Masterson said. So, throw it right in the washing machine, and take a fresh one when you go out and hopefully you have time to take the first one out before you take the second one.”

Masterson says she can make one mask in just six minutes and roughly 50 per-day. For those who need them, she is giving them out for free.

“There’s so many ways to get this virus, you really need to start looking at yourself and taking care of yourself, so wearing the mask is a very important thing to do. If I can help by giving a few out then that’s what we have to do.”

It’s all been by word of mouth and her current goal is to reach 1,000 masks in total.