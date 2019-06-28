Local woman retires after nearly 60 years

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local woman was celebrated on Friday ahead of a big milestone.

Barbara Czech has worked with Key Bank for nearly 60 years.

On Friday, the Guilderland branch honored her with a special celebration and retirement party. Barbara said she started as a transit clerk sorting checks by hand, but over the years, everything has changed.

“Everything was pretty much done by hand,” she said. “We calculated interest by hand, pulled statements and filed checks by hand, and now everything is automated.”

“It is a lot easier because with the volume of checks and business going on now from what it used to be from years ago, there’s just no way you can do it by hand anymore,” she continued. “You have to have automation.”

Barbara said she stayed for so long because she’s always had fun. She said she enjoys working with people and helping them achieve their financial goals.