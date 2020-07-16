Local woman remembers granddaughter, talks about memorial scholarship

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Deb Morgan’s granddaughter Lexie was 17 when she and her boyfriend Gabriel Otero were killed in a car accident on January 7 in Jefferson County. With the loss of her beloved granddaughter still fresh, Morgan, a Stillwater native, talked about the special relationship she had with Lexie and about the creation of a scholarship in her and Otero’s memory.

Morgan says Lexie should have graduated with her fellow Indian River High School classmates in June. Instead, Morgan says she was there in memory and spirit. Kept alive through her friends in the small community, says Morgan. Lexie’s younger sister, Chloe, walked across the stage to accept Lexie’s diploma.

The scholarship is awarded to a musician and cheerleader- Otero was an avid musician, Lexie a cheerleader with both her high school and Pop Warner. This year’s recipients were Alexa Solar and Joseph Martin, according to the Northern New York Communication Foundation.

Donations to the scholarship in memory of Lexie Morgan or Gabriel Otero can be made on the Northern New York Community Foundation website.