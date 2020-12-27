Local woman makes thousands of masks for donation

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — When Governor Cuomo’s mask mandate went into effect back in April, a local woman sprung into action by making masks for those in need.

Since we last spoke with her in the spring, she’s produced thousands of them, sending them all across the country.

Bea Masterson, of Petersburg, most recently mailed out patriotic masks to a veterans group in Florida. She says since the NEWS10 story aired in the spring, she’s been able to help a lot of people stay safe.