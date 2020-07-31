Local woman creates YouTube channel to help parents with homeschooling

FILE – In this April 9, 2020, file photo, Sunnyside Elementary School fourth-grader Miriam Amacker does school work in her room at her family’s home in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The increased interest in homeschooling prompted one local homeschool mentor to create a YouTube channel to help parents/caregivers navigate through education at home. Helen Hagen says starting the channel, Homeschool Journey 101, allows her to reach more people interested in learning more about successful homeschooling.

With 25 years of experience which includes homeschooling nine children and providing homeschooling counseling, Hagen says there are many solutions for parents/caregivers who want to homeschool their children.

Hagen’s videos tackle topics like how to teach a lesson, how to handle a child that doesn’t want to do their work, and how to improve reading comprehension. She says parents/caregivers whose children will be in a remote learning or partially remote learning situation this coming fall will also find the videos useful.

Hagen says there are ways to incorporate the idea of “unschooling” into any education curriculum but what does the term mean? Hagen says the idea of unschooling means different things to different people. Hagen says it’s important for parents/caregivers to understand there are a variety of ways to educate children at home.

Homeschool Journey 101