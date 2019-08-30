Local woman celebrates 103rd birthday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local woman has just celebrated her 103rd birthday. That’s right 103!

On Wednesday, Sylvia celebrated her big birthday with friends and family with a luncheon at The Standard Restaurant located in Crossgates Mall.

Sylvia Wasserman Alpert was born August 28, 1916. She spent her childhood in Crown Heights, Brooklyn and later graduated from Brooklyn College in 1937 with a degree in sociology.

On a trip to Miami Beach, she met her future husband Louis H. Alpert. They married in 1945 and she moved to Gloversville, New York, where he had grown up and had a glove and leather boot factory.

Their daughter Carol was born in 1949 and daughter Ellen born in 1952.

Due to congenital health issues, Louis died in 1965 at the age of 55 and Sylvia and her daughters moved to Albany, NY, where she first worked as a Truant Officer and went back to school to become a teacher.

She graduated from the College of St. Rose at the age of 50 and went on to teach grades three and four in the Albany Public School System until her retirement at the age of 72.

Her daughter Ellen says Sylvia loves all sweets, but especially milk chocolate and Hershey’s bars! She will tell you that her secret to her longevity is “ no vegetables, no fruits, no exercise, just chocolate”.

Sylvia, Ellen on Left and eldest daughter Carol on right and friends



Sylvia, Ellen, and Carol

Truth be told, in her youth, Sylvia was very active and taught her daughters how to swim, play tennis and to this day she is still going to PT every week!

Her daughter says she feels very fortunate to have gotten to the ripe young age of 103, still living at home and being able to enjoy her days with friends and family, reading books, watching crime shows, and eating chocolate, lots of chocolate!