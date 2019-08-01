Local woman breaking boundaries setting sights on 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

(NEWS10) — A local woman is determined to break boundaries when it comes to sports.

Glynnis Santeramo recently competed at the National Junior Disability Championships held in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Back in December, she said she found herself having difficulty walking eventually ending up in a wheelchair unable to figure out how to still participate in normal everyday life.

Fast forward to April when she was able to find a wheelchair track and field team.

In an email Santeramo said, “I trained with them until the end of the semester then I started training five days a week. Pushing myself even when I did not want to do it.”

In June, she was set to compete in the shot put, javelin, discus, and power lifting events in order to qualify for nationals.





She did just that in every single event.

After qualifying, she decided to head back to the gym in order to continue training.

“I went back to the gym and trained harder than I ever had. At nationals I took my shot and I rolled away as the new F34 champion in field and I set a new national record in power lifting,” said Santeramo

Currently Santeramo is working hard to make it to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo next year.