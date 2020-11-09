Local Walmart donates nearly $5k to Fulton Co. Sheriff’s Office PBA to support Annual Holiday Gift Giveaway Program

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Walmart reportedly donated $4,750 to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office PBA in support of their Annual Holiday Gift Giveaway Program.

The Union will reportedly also be reaching out to local school districts to gather a list of families they hope they can help to have a better holiday. Following the list, they will then shop for the families and invite them to the Sheriff’s Office before Christmas to receive their gifts.

The Union and Sheriff Giardino both thank the Gloversville Walmart for their support and generous donation.

