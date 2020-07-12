Local village pays resident’s bills

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS 10)–Those who live in the Village of Coxsackie got an unexpected surprise in their mailboxes. They received a letter, saying that the village paid for their water and sewer bill this month.

“The village turned around and took care of my water bill,” explained Robert Van Wie, who lives in Coxsackie. “Which was very good….. I mean, I appreciate that! It was very, very thoughtful on their behalf. Especially with what everybody is up against.”

Mayor Mark Evans said some residents have been struggling financially because of the pandemic. Six weeks ago, the village board voted to pay the bill after the idea was suggested by a trustee. The mayor added that it was a pretty easy decision to make.



“It’s several hundred thousands of dollars in costs to us, but our water and sewer funds are in good shape to be able to sustain that impact, and still be in very good financial shape,” said Mayor Mark Evans.

According to Mayor Evans, the typical water and sewer bill costs anywhere between $100 and $200 dollars for a 3 month period. Many who live in Coxsackie have been making their gratitude known.

“I’ve gotten a lot of thank yous by Facebook, emails, text messages,” said Evans. “People I see on the street, and we’ve also gotten probably about a dozen thank you cards ranging from people telling us that they are still pay their bill because they were not effected financially from the pandemic. One lady said she was going to be able to give graduation gifts now, and another lady said she was going to donate the same amount to the humane society.”



Robert Van Wie has lived in Coxsackie for 83 years and is proud to be apart of a caring and understanding community.

“It’s a beautiful place, and a lot of good people here.”