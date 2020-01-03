Local veteran starts apparel company to give back

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to American Outline, “No mission is complete without being properly equipped and looking like you own it.”

The new apparel company launched six months ago under the leadership of John Hillman and Zander King.

Hillman, who works in law enforcement, has served in the Army National Guard for almost six years.

Both Hillman and King started the passion project as a way to give back to those who serve our country and our community.

The apparel is available online.

Check out a sneak peek of the new merchandise coming out in a few days.