Local veteran receives car donation

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One local veteran is putting her past in the rear view mirror.

U.S. Air Force Veteran Janet ‘ Jay’ Harrington getting the keys to her new car as a way to celebrate turning her life around.

The 2015 Honda Civic is a donation from Caliber Collision and Geico as part of a national program that repairs and donates vehicles to individuals in need of reliable transportation.

After finishing her service, the veteran struggled to adapt to civilian life, she credits Guardian House for helping her get back her life.