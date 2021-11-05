Local vaccine rollout for kids 5 to 11

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds of local kids have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, just days after the shot was approved for kids 5-11.

It has been a joint effort among local schools, doctors and pharmacies to get kids in the Capital Region vaccinated.

Dr. Michael Looney Founder and Managing Partner of Delmar Pediatrics has received shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. He has been giving them out to his patients ages 5-11.

From the reaction he has been getting from parents and kids, he says it’s been worth the wait.

“They’re just thrilled, I had a little girl yesterday who said I was going to tell my kids in class I got vaccinated today, I’m going to bring my car to school.” said Dr. Looney.

Dr. Looney says every dose counts. They have been scheduling blocks of appointments at a time so no doses go to waste.

“The only real difference between the vaccines are that the kid one is smaller than the adult dose,” said he.

Dr. Looney says many parents feel most comfortable taking their kids to local pediatrician office to get the shot. He says with the holidays on the way, his office is stepping up.

“We want our patients to see relatives, get together so everybody can feel comfortable with that again. We are going to do our part because we think it’s so important to get people vaccinated,” said he.

Dr. Looney says he is waiting on more doses to come in before scheduling more appointments.

In the meantime, other places in the Capital Region are holding vaccine pods for kids 5-11.

Schenectady County Public Health Services holding a COVID-19 vaccine POD for children 5-11 years old at the Karen B. Johnson (Central) Library from 10am-4pm on Saturday, November 6.

Robert C. Parker School in North Greenbush offering a vaccine clinic for students ages 5-11 Monday November 8th, from 3:30-5:30PM

Mechanicville Elementary School offering a vaccination clinic with Adirondack Health and Wellness on Friday, November 19, from 3:00-8:00PM.

Another way to get your child vaccinated is going to this website.

You can type in your zip code, and click on the vaccine option Pfizer-BioNTech (age 5-11). A list of locations will come up where you can schedule an appointment.