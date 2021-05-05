Local vaccination site opens walk-in slots for Johnson & Johnson shot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There was a long line outside the Washington Avenue Armory vaccine clinic Wednesday morning to get the Johnson & Johnson shot.

On Wednesday, the FEMA mass vaccination site opened the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to all walk-ins. “We’ve been taking walk-ins for a while but J&J walk-ins just started today,” says Joshua Vinciguerra, Director of the Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement, New York State Department of Health.

Since the Armory vaccine clinic opened March 3rd, over 51,000 people got their vaccine. Since then, it has been all hands on deck inside the clinic. Healthcare professionals and Americorps members have been working at the clinic since the start. Americorps members make sure everything is running smoothly throughout the day.

Chelsey Smith is a Americorps member. She is from Califorina and this is her first time in Upstate New York. Chelsey says she’s thankful for the opportunity to help those get the vaccine in the Capital Region. She is one who makes sure everyone is feeling okay after their shot. “I really like to do it, it’s a really rewarding job and a really rewarding experience to be here,” says Chelsey.

Jillian Pasco had a Pfizer vaccine appointment scheduled for next week, but when she heard about Wednesday’s walk-in for one-and-done shot, she wanted to go ASAP. “I want to get vaccinated as quickly as possible but I prefer the J&J option because it’s one shot so when it became available for walk in it was a no brainer,” says Jillian.

Pfizer or J&J, a lot of people were rolling up their sleeves on Wednesday. However, health officials say the work isn’t done yet— there’s still a percentage of people who aren’t vaccinated.

State officials say the goal now is to get the younger age group and those who are skeptical about getting the shot vaccinated as soon as possible.

“There’s nothing to fear. You know what I am saying, go ahead and get your shot because you have to get vaccinated,” says Albany Resident Ferrand Clark.

“It’s so exciting to be in this time where we’re going through this pandemic but we’re seeing a way out. I would say the side affects are not that bad from what I’ve heard and it’s so much better than COVID,” says Albany resident Katie Jones.

As more supply comes in, the clinic will continue walk-ins for the Johnson & Johnson shot.