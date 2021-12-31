Local upcoming college games PPD for the weekend

Posted: / Updated:
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As COVID cases increase, some local colleges in the Capital Region have postponed their sporting events for the upcoming weekend.

Siena

The Siena men’s basketball game at Iona scheduled for Friday, December 31, will not be played as scheduled.

UAlbany

The UAlbany women’s basketball game against Vermont scheduled for Sunday, January 2 has been postponed.

Union

The Union College vs. University of Massachusetts games on December 31 and January 1 have both been postponed.

