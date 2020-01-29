Local universities respond to Coronavirus concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and the University of Albany have released plans relating to the coronavirus out of an abundance of caution.

In Rensselaer, the institute is enacting 8 separate policies to deal with the threat of the illness.

All students who have returned from China within the last 14 days must inform the Rensselaer Health Center All faculty and staff who have returned from China within the last 14 days must inform Human Resources All faculty, staff, and students who have returned from China within the last 14 days and have the symptoms or came into contact with someone displaying symptoms of Coronavirus should immediately contact their primary care physician All students who are currently in China should immediately contact the Rensselaer Health Center All faculty and staff who are currently in China should immediately inform Human Resources There will be no university-sanctioned travel to China until further notice, including using airports in China as transit points Travel to China for personal reasons is strongly discouraged. Students who plan on traveling to China must inform the Rensselaer Health Center. Faculty and staff who plan on traveling to China for personal reasons should notify the Provost Proposed visits to Rensselaer, in Troy or Hartford, by anyone either from China, or who has traveled to or through China, are strongly discouraged at this time. Faculty or staff planning a campus visit by a person from China must contact the Provost and/or the Vice President for Human Resources. Before coming onto campus, these visitors must disclose where they have been and must complete a screening questionnaire that will be provided by the Rensselaer Medical Director.

Meanwhile, Albany released a statement detailing they are monitoring the recent situation and with guidance from local health departments and the CDC released the following guideline:

Any student who has been in Wuhan, China in the last 14 days (or had a potential exposure) AND has a fever, cough, or shortness of breath is asked to call the SHS nurse appointment desk for guidance before arriving for clinical care.

At the time of writing, there are 5 confirmed cases of Cornonvirus in the U.S. They are in Illinois, Washington state, California and Arizona. At least 5,974 cases have been confirmed in China and 132 have died as of late Tuesday according to the World Health Organization.