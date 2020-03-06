Local Union #106 looking for operating engineer apprentices

GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Department of Labor announced Friday the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Operating Engineers is looking for five operating engineer apprentices.

Recruitment will take place from Apr. 8-Sept. 10. Applications must be picked up in person and completed at the Local Union #106, 44 Hannay Lane, Glenmont, N.Y. on the second Wednesday and Thursday of every month from 8-11 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Applicant requirements

Must be 18+ years old.

Must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED).

Must be able to understand verbal instructions and read instructions and warnings given in English.

Must live within the geographic jurisdiction of Local Union #106 for at least six months prior to this recruitment. This includes Albany, Broome, Chenango, Clinton, Columbia, Dutchess, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Otsego, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Tioga, Warren, and Washington counties.

Must have reliable transportation to and from various job sites in Local Union #106’s jurisdiction and required classes at the sponsor’s training center.

Must pass a drug/alcohol screening, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

For more information on this program call the Local Union #106 at 518-431-1044.