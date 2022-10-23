RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local performing arts group donated the funds raised from a musical performance to an epilepsy charity. Master Class Performing Arts put on Disney’s Descendants: The Musical for three days, and one of the performances was dedicated to the Cameron Boyce Foundation.

The musical is based on the popular Disney Channel movies, which starred Cameron Boyce. Boyce tragically passed from Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, or SUDEP, in 2019. The theatre group raised about $300 from their 7 P.M. performance Saturday to go to this cause.

The cast and crew have their final performance Sunday at 2 P.M. at the Rensselaer City School District auditorium.