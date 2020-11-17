Local teen wants to make families smile with a free portrait this holiday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Fifteen-year-old Will Cohen, a Lasalle student, taught himself photography after becoming interested in the skill five years ago. He first started by using the camera on his phone.

“I’m all self-taught throughout the entire process over the five years,” Will Cohen said Tuesday. “I watched Youtube videos and tutorials and mostly learned through experience.”

Cohen said he realized that during the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of families were financially impacted. He felt that he could help by providing a simple gift for families this season.

On a Facebook post, Cohen reached out to families having a tough time, offering them a free family portrait.

“I’ve done one so far got five more booked right now,” Cohen said. “I had a lady reach out about doing a wedding possibly. I said yeah, I’ll help her out. I like to help out as much as I can.”

He paid for all of the equipment by doing small jobs here and there, even working in a restaurant to save money to buy his camera. All that hard work has paid off for Cohen he has his own photography business and website.