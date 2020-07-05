Local teen returns found money

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— 16 year-old, Isaiah Zwinge, said when his mom needs a few groceries, he typically makes a trip to Stewart’s located just down the road from their home. But on Thursday, his usual walk to get milk and ice cream was anything but ordinary.

In the middle of Waldron Avenue, he found $185.

After stopping at Stewarts, he went home and told his mom about his discovery.

“He came back and was so excited,” explained his mother, Sheena Yarnal. “He said Mom, Mom! Look what I found, you won’t believe it! So he pulls out a wad of cash and I said, well do you know what to do? And he said yeah! Let’s go to the police.”

Roughly 15 minutes after filing a report with the Hoosick Falls Police, they got a call saying that a person had claimed the money.

Yarnal said she is very proud of her son.

“I’m happy it turned out well for the owner and he’s going places,” stated Yarnal. “He has a good, kind heart and he’s a good kid.”

According to Hoosick Falls Police Chief, Bob Ashe, typically cash isn’t returned to the police station. He praises Isaiah for being a hero.

“The family that lost the money, was a family in need of that money,” explained Chief Ashe. “So that amount of money may not seem like a lot, but it was a lot for this particular family here.”

Isaiah said while it was a little tempting to keep the money, he is glad that he was honest.

“I was just very happy that she found it,” said Zwinge. “I hope that she does well with that money, and hopefully she doesn’t lose it again.”