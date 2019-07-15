COHOES, N.Y. – (NEWS10) A local teenager battling Ewing’s Sarcoma is being featured this weekend on ESPN’s “My Wish” segment. According to the Cohoes City School District’s Facebook page George Taylor, 15, recently visited Giants training camp and spent some time with running back Saquon Barkley.
Taylor plays for the Cohoes Tigers varsity football team and was recently diagnosed with the rare bone cancer.
Local teen gets Giant support in battle with cancer
COHOES, N.Y. – (NEWS10) A local teenager battling Ewing’s Sarcoma is being featured this weekend on ESPN’s “My Wish” segment. According to the Cohoes City School District’s Facebook page George Taylor, 15, recently visited Giants training camp and spent some time with running back Saquon Barkley.