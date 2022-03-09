CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced Wednesday that a team of students from Shenendehowa High School has won their regional competition for the 2022 National Science Bowl. The team will move on to compete in the NSB virtual national finals, where the top eight middle school and top eight high school teams will be determined.

The final eight middle and high school teams will compete at an in-person championship tournament to be held in Washington, D.C. from Friday, July 8 through Tuesday, July 12. Teams will receive at least $500 and up to $3,000 for first place, to use for their school’s STEM activities.

“The National Science Bowl is a great opportunity for young people across America to come together through science,” said U.S. Department of Energy Deputy Secretary David Turk, “and I want to congratulate the Shenendehowa High School team on advancing to the National Finals! Good luck to you – our future scientists, innovators, and leaders!”

Shenendehowa High School students will be joined by regional winners from Van Antwerp Middle School in Schenectady in the NSB virtual national finals. For middle school regional winners, the event is slated for May 7, and for all high school winners, the finals will take place on May 21.

The NSB annually draws more than 14,700 middle and high school competitors. Since the first tournament’s completion in 1991, around 325,000 students have faced off in the NSB finals. The knowledge that former competitors have acquired and the collaborative skills and study habits they learned along the way have led them to success in a variety of fields.

Teams come from across the country; from large and small schools, urban and rural settings. Each team is made up of four students, one alternate, and a teacher who serves as an advisor and coach. The competition tests students on a range of scientific disciplines including biology, chemistry, earth science, physics, energy, and math.