Local students get opportunity to join skilled labor workforce

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Businesses, unions, and colleges gathered Friday at the Schoharie
BOCES Technical School to recruit a new generation of skilled workers.

Nineteen different groups came together to watch and help students operate equipment, build brick walls, and submit resumes. Friday’s event was all about spreading awareness for skilled labor job openings in the area.

“We have a lot of work out there and we don’t have enough people to do it. Sign up with us and fill in the ranks,” said instructor Joe Frank.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 300,000 construction jobs went unfilled last summer.

