Local students build structures out of donated food items

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Shoppers at Crossgates Mall cheered on students Monday afternoon as they competed for a good cause.
Can by can, students from four local middle schools built life-size model structures out of donated food items using STEAM lessons from the classroom.
‘Kids Can Build’ is hosted by the Shalom Food Pantry and the goal of the program is to bring awareness to food insecurity.
The judges’ winner of the competition was the Hebrew Academy of the Capital District for their “Food Robot” creation.
The can structures will be on display at the mall until Nov. 28 on the lower level below Best Buy.