Local student, mom warns of dangerous Tik Tok challenge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new trend is circulating on the popular Tik Tok app — and it’s making headlines around the world due to the severe harm it can cause.

It’s called the “skull breaker” challenge. Two people film themselves executing a seemingly harmless prank on an unsuspecting third person. They all stand in a row then jump up, but while the middle person is in the air, the other two kick inwards to knock that person off their feet and onto their head.

At least two kids have been hospitalized after doing this, and doctors said this could lead to serious and life-threatening injuries like a skull fracture, a concussion and bleeding in or around the brain.

A local teen had this happen to her — and she’s speaking out so more kids don’t get hurt.

“They didn’t tell me that they just told me we were going to jump for a video. Of course I was excited since they were upperclassmen and they were asking me to be in their video,” said Mountainside High School ninth grader Olivia Ross. “But I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Olivia and her mom Lindsay Zobrist joined KOIN News AM Extra to discuss how they’re fighting this prank and other bullying with their new non-profit organization called Teaching Kindness Matters.