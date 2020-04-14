Local student creates art for medical staff heroes

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many use art as a form of expressions and now one high school student is using it as a way to say “thank you” to medical professionals.

Isabella Osborn, a senior at South Glens Falls High School, has been involved with art since she can remember, but just recently, her work is gaining more traffic than ever. After her piece involved in the #518RainbowHunt received over thousands of likes, she was asked to make a portrait for those on the front lines.

3 weeks and 30 hours later, it was complete.

The piece reads, “Not all heroes wear capes, some wear stethoscopes.”

Roughly six-feet long, doctors and nurses are showcased while shining through a rainbow behind them. With a piece so special, it had to be perfect.

“It came together in the end and ‘I was like yes this is what I wanted’ and I hope that it will inspire others, too,” Osborn said. “Growing up my mother always told me that if I could be anything, I should be the nice person in the room and that’s what I’ve been living by and that’s what I think everybody should be living by. I’m trying my best.”

Sharing not only a masterpiece, but a great message from her mother, too. Osborn said local hospitals have reached out with interest of obtaining a copy to hang up in appreciation of their staff.