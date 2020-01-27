Local sorority to honor Black History Month contest winners

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s Alumnae Chapter will recognize the winners of their 24th Annual Black History Month Creative Expressions Contest this Sunday in the Huxley Theater at the New York State Museum, Cultural Education Center.

Twenty-nine Capital Region students between grades 3-12 will be recognized for their contest submissions.

The contest challenged students to create a written, oral or art project about a black person, group, event, experience, movement or outcome that significantly impacted people of color in the world, America or their community.

Creative Expressions Contest Awards

New York State Museum, Cultural Education Center, Huxley Theater, 22 Madison Ave., Albany, N.Y. 12230. Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.

Videos of last years winners can be found here. For more information about the event email art.dstanya@gmail.com.