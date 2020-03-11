Live Now
Local soccer coach arrested for reportedly having inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old

News

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — East Greenbush Police arrested John Doyle Jr., 43, of East Greenbush for endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Doyle used his position as a soccer coach to engage in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

Police are asking anyone who may have additional information about other crimes, may be the victim of Doyle, or have other information related to this investigation to contact East Greenbush Police Detectives at (518)-479-2525.

