Local shopping venues extend hours ahead of holidays

(NEWS10) — Last-minute shoppers should expect to be accompanied by a large crowd of other shoppers as “Super Saturday” is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year, even beating out Black Friday.
The National Retail Federation reports in a new survey that about 147.8 million people are expected to shop on Saturday, December 21.
That’s up from 134.3 million on last year’s Super Saturday.
Also known as “Panic Saturday,” this shopping holiday is all about getting last-minute holiday gifts.
Several local shopping centers have extended their hours.
- Colonie Center extended their hours this weekend. On Saturday, the center opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m. On Sunday, stores will open at 10 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.
- Crossgates mall extended their hours and will be open from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. from Saturday until Monday. They will open on Christmas eve from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- The Clifton Park Center extended their hours and will be open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. until Monday. They will open on Christmas eve from 9 a.m until 6 p.m.
- The Aviation Mall extended their hours and will be open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday they will open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.
- Kohls Department Stores nationwide will remain open from Saturday 7 a.m. to Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.